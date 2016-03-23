Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 23

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 7867 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank announced an extra 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) in cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank further as it accelerates a restructuring plan aimed at revitalising its earnings.

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered Credit Suisse International to pay $665,000 in penalties to settle charges that it violated over the speculative position limit for wheat futures, the agency said on Tuesday.

Its shares are indicated up around 2 percent

SYNGENTA

ChemChina’s offer for Syngenta scheduled to begin. The Chinese group is offering $465 per share in cash for the agrichemicals and seeds group in a deal worth around $43 billion. The offer in Switzerland and the United States is supposed to run until May 23 if not extended

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Crealogix Holding AG H1 net sales up 16 pct at 27.9 million Swiss francs, EBIT loss 1.5 million Swiss francs (prior year: loss 7.6 million Swiss francs)

* Cham Paper Group Holding AG FY net result at CHF 0.5 million vs CHF 1.8 million a year ago

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is establishing a divisional structure with two divisions: Systems and Services

* Schindler Holding’s Chief Executive Silvio Napoli was elected to the board of directors at the group’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. Shareholders further approved an ordinary dividend of 2.70 francs per share and all other proposals by the board, Schindler said.

* Kudelski Group said its shareholders accepted all of the board’s proposals at the group’s annual general meeting on Tuesday and and reelected all its board members.

ECONOMY

ZEW investort sentiment for March due at 1000 GMT