Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,852 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam received 18.9 million Swiss francs ($19.37 million) in 2015, according to the Swiss bank’s annual report published on Thursday.

Thiam said on Wednesday he has total confidence in finance chief David Mathers and global markets head Tim O‘Hara after large illiquid trading positions pushed the bank to accelerate its cost-cutting plan.

For more, click on

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) purchased 86.1 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency last year to enforce the minimum exchange rate, lifted in January, and influence exchange rate developments, according to its annual report which was published on Thursday.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Senator Chuck Grassley and other U.S. lawmakers are pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have a formal role in weighing ChemChina’s planned takeover of Switzerland’s Syngenta, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Syngenta shares were indicated to open 1.9 percent lower in pre-market trading.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Drugmaker Novartis agreed on Wednesday to pay more than $25 million to the U.S. government to settle civil charges that it bribed healthcare professionals in China to boost sales there, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

For more, click on

NESTLE

Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it will sell espresso pods for Nestle SA’s popular Nespresso home brewers in Europe and unveil a new way for customers to earn loyalty points for free food and drinks outside its cafes.

For more, click on

UBS

The Dutch authorities got information on “thousands” of their taxpayers’ accounts at Swiss bank UBS before a court ruling in Switzerland this week put a hold on further disclosures, according to the Dutch finance ministry.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Altin said on Wednesday it has been informed of Thomas Amstutz’s resignation with immediate effect from the Board of Directors.

* Emmi said net profit amounted to 120.2 million Swiss francs in 2015, 9.9 percent higher than in the previous year.

* Evolva said it is expanding its current work with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to research nootkatone’s effectiveness in tick-control to include an additional focus on mosquitoes, including those that transmit Zika, chikungunya, dengue, and West Nile viruses.

* Georg Fischer AG said Andreas Müller will become Chief Financial Officer effective Jan. 1 2017. GF said on Wednesday evening that shareholders at the general meeting approved all of the proposals.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its financial result improved to -45.9 million euros in 2015, from -50.6 million euros in the previous year. It is expecting stable sales volumes and an adjusted EBITDA between 150-190 million euros this year.

ECONOMY