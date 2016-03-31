Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7,831 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International AG said its planned takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Swiss private-banking unit BSI Ltd was on track to close by the end of the year and reiterated it saw cost synergies of around 185 million Swiss francs ($191.6 million) by 2019, including around 100 million from IT.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker reiterated its 2016 outlook, saying it expected group net sales and core operating income in constant currencies to be broadly in line with the prior year after absorbing the impact of generic competition.

GATEGROUP

RBR Capital Advisors, a hedge fund that with partner Cologny Advisors owns 11 percent of the Swiss-based airline caterer, urged shareholders to reject proposals on management compensation at the annual general meeting. In an extended dispute over Gategroup’s strategy and corporate gvernance, RBR and Cologny have been seeking to oust Chairman Andreas Schmid.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer’s new chief executive, Mario Greco, told shareholders he is confident the group will see better results after a disappointing 2015.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow the use of the Swiss company’s experimental test to screen donated blood for the Zika virus. The test, manufactured by a New Jersey-based unit of Roche, may be used for screening donated blood in areas with active mosquito-borne transmission of Zika virus, the FDA said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adval Tech said it agreed to purchase auto industry supplier Fischer IMF GmbH & Co. KG in Germany. Fischer’s metal forming technology is used, among other things, for making decorative metal parts for sports cars.

* CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG said it appointed Richard Unterhuber as the new Chief Financial Officer of the CPH Group. He will assume his new duties on 1 October.

* Dorma+Kaba Group said it concluded an agreement with a bank group for a 500 million Swiss franc ($518 million) five-year syndicated loan that the lockmaker said it will use to boost its financial flexibility and to refinance existing credit lines.

* Perfect Holding said it had full-year 2015 revenue of 15.6 million Swiss francs ($16.16 million) versus 23.4 million Swiss francs a year ago.

* Sunrise said it was told by Allianz SE that it holds 10 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital.

* VAT Group said it launched an initial public offering on SIX Swiss Exchange to broaden the shareholder base through the sale of 12,000,000 existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1,800,000 existing shares. The price range for the offered shares has been set at CHF 39 to CHF 46 per share, implying an offer volume of approximately CHF 538 million to CHF 635 million (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option) and a total market capitalization of approximately CHF 1,170 million to CHF 1,380 million.

& Cybersecurity group WISeKey makes its market debut.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9652 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)