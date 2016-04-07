Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7778 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The bank will price a capital increase at a minimum of 6.12 Swiss francs per share to help fund a 1.33 billion Swiss franc takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Swiss private bank BSI.

NESTLE

The food company holds its annual shareholders meeting at 1230 GMT

LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG

The premium chocolate group named U.S. sales chief Daniel Studer as head of its U.S. operations, replacing Thomas Linemayr, who is leaving the company at the end of April.

JULIUS BAER

It named David Shick head of Private Banking Greater China, succeeding Kaven Leung, who is retiring. Shick joins from Credit Suisse’s private banking unit, where he was most recently Market Leader China & Taiwan, Baer said. From 2006 to 2008, he was a director at UBS private banking and helped develop the South China business.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG says receives EU approval for Revolade as first-in-class therapy for children aged 1 year and above with chronic ITP

* Meyer Burger gets contract for more than CHF 18 million from JA Solar to upgrade equipment and technologies

* Hochdorf Holding AG says FY EBIT was up slightly to 20.1 million Swiss francs ($21.06 million)(+0.65 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1qvjMVI

* Peach Property Group AG tops up hybrid bond

* Novavest Real Estate AG says FY EBIT tripled to 6.8 million Swiss francs

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank currency reserve data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)