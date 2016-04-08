Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse asked its employees not to take part in activities that could promote a particular outcome ahead of the June 23 referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“As Credit Suisse does not intend to register with the Electoral Commission for these purposes, the bank must ensure that it does not engage in activities that are intended to promote or bring about a particular outcome in the referendum,” Chief Financial Officer David Mathers and General Counsel for Global Markets in Europe Adrian Ratcliffe said in the memo.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis unit Sandoz said it had received European Commission approval for subcutaneous route of administration in biosimilar Binocrit’s nephrology indication.

* Syngenta said human resources head Caroline Luscombe will leave at the end of June to take up a similar role in another company. A successor will be announced in due course, the company said.

* Gottex Fund Management said that due to an ongoing restructuring and planned recapitalization measures, the announcement of its annual audited results will be delayed and it now expects to announce results on April 29. It had originally scheduled to post earnings on April 11.

* ABB is in talks with India’s Reliance Industries regarding a telecom partnership, Indian newspaper Business Standard reported on Friday.

* Implenina has won two new contracts in Norway totalling around 160 million Swiss francs ($167.22 million). One is for a new 100 kilometre stretch of highway between Oslo and Norway’s west coast and the other is for concrete work on a new government building, the company said on Tuesday.

* Leclanche said production at its Willstaett, Germany site was stopped on Thursday after a fire broke out. No employees were hurt. “Leclanche has activated the contingency plans in place and is confident to meet all its delivery commitments to customers,” the company said.

* EMS Chemie expects to raise net sales and EBIT slightly above the previous year in 2016, after reporting a 5 percent net sales increase in the first quarter to 503 million francs.

ECONOMY

* Unemployment in March due at 0545 GMT

* Consumer Price Index in March due at 0615 GMT ($1 = 0.9568 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)