Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
April 13, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7818 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is taking the right steps by shrinking investment banking to focus on wealth management, a senior official at Harris Associates, which holds a 4.2 percent stake, told a Swiss newspaper.

For more news see

JULIUS BAER

The bank holds its annual meeting

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Blackstone and JSW Cement are among bidders for Lafarge's India assets, the Mint newspaper reported bit.ly/1VnyZFC

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech International SA says to acquire Jaybird for approximately $50 million in cash, expanding into the fast-growing wireless audio wearables market. Logitech does not expect the acquisition to materially impact its FY 2017 guidance

* Huegli Holding AG says 2015 profits of 23.3 million francs at previous year’s level; unchanged dividend; sees moderate organic sale growth, increase of EBIT margin

* Myriad Group said it was launching its Versy social media platform in the United States targeting a Hispanic audience

* Evolva proposed food industry veteran Gerard Hoetmer for election to its board of directors

ECONOMY

Results of a government bond tender due around 0900 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
