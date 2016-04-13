Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7818 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is taking the right steps by shrinking investment banking to focus on wealth management, a senior official at Harris Associates, which holds a 4.2 percent stake, told a Swiss newspaper.
The bank holds its annual meeting
Blackstone and JSW Cement are among bidders for Lafarge's India assets, the Mint newspaper reported bit.ly/1VnyZFC
* Logitech International SA says to acquire Jaybird for approximately $50 million in cash, expanding into the fast-growing wireless audio wearables market. Logitech does not expect the acquisition to materially impact its FY 2017 guidance
* Huegli Holding AG says 2015 profits of 23.3 million francs at previous year’s level; unchanged dividend; sees moderate organic sale growth, increase of EBIT margin
* Myriad Group said it was launching its Versy social media platform in the United States targeting a Hispanic audience
* Evolva proposed food industry veteran Gerard Hoetmer for election to its board of directors
Results of a government bond tender due around 0900 GMT
