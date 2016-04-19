Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.35 percent higher at 8,073 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker reiterated that it expects to achieve its full-year targets after sales during the first three months of 2016 rose 4 percent, beating analyst expectations. Shares were seen opening up 1.5 percent in premarket indicators at 0602 GMT.

UBS

The Swiss bank went to trial in the United States on Monday over $2.1 billion in losses that investors incurred on mortgage-backed securities after the collapse of the U.S. housing market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne and Nagel said first-quarter gross profit increased by 6.4 per cent to 1.6 billion francs.

* SFS Group said it will reintroduce normal weekly working hours as of 1 July 2016 as it continues to roll back measures that had been taken to offset the surge in the value of the Swiss franc. SFS is also paying its employees in Switzerland a special bonus for measures taken to help the company deal with the nation’s strong currency.

* Feintool posted sales of 139 million Swiss francs in the first quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12 percent after adjusting for currency-related factors. It expects business to continue its “positive trend” during 2016, the company said, adding that Chief Executive Heinz Loosli will be handing over to his designated successor, Bruno Malinek, as of Sept. 1.

* Kuoni announced the definitive notice of the interim result of the public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd.

* Leclanché secured a $28.9 million purchase order and $6.0 million credit export insurance for landmark Canadian energy storage project.

* SHL Telemedicine said its board of directors unanimously resolved to appoint Doron Steiger to serve on the board until the next annual general meeting to fill the vacancy after the resignation of Amnon Sorek, effective April 18.

