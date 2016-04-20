Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,141 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ABB Power grids maker ABB said first-quarter net profit fell less than analysts had forecast as the company cut costs, helping it weather a slump in oil prices and weaker demand from China and the Middle East.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds maker that is being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, said first-quarter sales declined 7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and a drop at its Latin American business.

LOGITECH

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced two fraud cases alleging that accounting failures left investors in the dark about the finances of computer accessories maker Logitech International and now-defunct electric car battery maker Ener1 Inc.

VONTOBEL

The private bank saw profit slip in tough market conditions early this year, the company said on Tuesday. Vontobel had advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss francs ($148.29 billion) at the end of March, it said, an increase compared to average client assets for 2015.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has been awarded a contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of up to $100 million funding for its ceftobiprole phase 3 program.

* BKW said it would sell its 5 percent stake in Romande Energie Holding S.A. to CSA Energy Infrastructure Switzerland and the city of Lausanne.

* Burkhalter Holding said existing shareholders planned to place up to 320,000 registered shares with new shareholders via an accelerated bookbuild offering

* GAM Holding AG said it had group assets under management of 114.7 billion Swiss franc at the end of March, down 4 percent from end of December. It said performance fees in the first half of 2016 were expected to be lower than the levels reported in the previous year.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said it achieved a record profit of 36.2 million francs in 2015.

* Kuros Biosciences AG said it received a milestone payment of $1 million from Checkmate.

* Temenos confirmed its 2016 guidance while reporting Q1 total software licensing revenues rose 53 percent

* Transocean deferred delivery of 2 ultra-deepwater drillships.

* Zurich Insurance will redeem $700 million of trust preferred securities early

ECONOMY

ZEW investor sentiment index for April due at 0900 GMT.