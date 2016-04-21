Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 21

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8238 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said first-quarter core net income fell 13 percent as it continues to suffer from patent expiries, a struggling eyecare business and lackluster sales of its new heart medicine.

Novartis said Afinitor cuts seizures in phase III study in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex.

Shares indicated 1.8 pct higher

ACTELION

Europe’s biggest biotechnology group raised its 2016 guidance on the back of a strong start for its new pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicine Uptravi.

Shares indicated 2.2 pct higher

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank’s top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year. Aslaksen will join Credit Suisse as head of strategic client coverage for its investment bank and capital markets (IBCM) division in EMEA, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

WATCHMAKERS

Swiss watch exports fell a nominal 16.1 percent year on year in March, customs data show

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG Q1 order intake decreased by 13.1 pct on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the same period in 2015 to 684.6 million Swiss francs

* VAT Group AG said joint global coordinators have fully exercised over-allotment option of 1.8 million existing shares at offer price of 45 francs per share.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG reports presentation of data on clinical oncology programs BAL101553 and BAL3833 at AACR meeting

* THERAMetrics posted revenues of 13.8 million euros ($15.58 million) and a net result of -8.5 million euros for 2015, compared to revenues of 16.2 million euros and a net result of -10.2 million euros for the prior year.

* Leonteq AG group net profit was lower in the first quarter of 2016 than in Q1 2015

* Alpiq Holding AG takes over service provider for petrochemical industry in Eastern Europe

* Inficon Holding AG Q1 2016 sales of $69.7 million, organically 5.1 pct over last year’s figure

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG Q1 net forwarding revenue 1,307.2 million Swiss francs versus Reuters poll average 1,478 million Swiss francs

ECONOMY

Swiss trade surplus narrows to 2.16 billion Swiss francs in March ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)