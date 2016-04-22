Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.17 percent lower at 8,145.7 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

New York state’s financial regulator has told 13 foreign banks doing business there -- among them Credit Suisse -- to hand over details about their dealings with a law firm in Panama that helped set up thousands of shell companies.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* BB Biotech AG reported a net loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.23 billion) in the first quarter. “Proportionally greater exposure to smaller and mid cap holdings, with the leverage maintained throughout the market correction, and the depreciation of the U.S. dollar to the euro and the Swiss franc all resulted in a significant temporary drop in the value of the net assets of BB Biotech,” the biotech investor said on Friday.

* BKW has acquired the LINDSCHULTE Group, a German construction planning and consulting company with over 250 employees, for an undisclosed amount.

* Dental implants maker Straumann has extended its Roxolid implants gaurantee to include an average 1000 franc contribution in the case of implant fracture for follow-up treatment.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported first-quarter revenue of 219.5 million Swiss francs, a year-on-year decrease of 3.4 percent.

* Bellevue Group said it expected gross proceeds of 32.9 million Swiss francs from its capital increase.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it signed a partnership with Startupbootcamp, a startup accelerator programme.

* VAT Group AG said it was informed by BlackRock, Inc. that it holds 3.23 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of VAT Group AG.

* Real estate developer Plazza Immobilien AG’s net income rose by more than a half in the year of its IPO, helped by a 24.8 million gain from the reevaluation of its properties after tax.

* Accu Holding AG said net income rose to 3.1 million Swiss francs in 2015.

ECONOMY