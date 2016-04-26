FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 26, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8089.5 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

BSI

The BTG Pactual private banking unit being sold to EFG International said BSI Singapore’s interim CEO Raj Sriram is to leave the bank. It named Renato Cohn, a member of BSI’s group executive board, acting CEO of BSI Singapore pending regulatory approval

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza forecast double-digit core EBIT growth for the first half of 2016 while reporting its best ever first-quarter sales and earnings

* Phoenix Mecano said first-quarter gross sales increased by 5 percent year-on-year to 146.8 mln euros while orders increased 2.4 percent. Its operating result fell by 15.6 percent to 5.2 million euros.

* Charles Voegele Holding AG said 2016 would be another challenging year after its 2015 loss widened to 62 million francs on sales down 11 percent

* Clariant announced the issuance of in aggregate 300 million euros of debt in the German market for certificates of indebtedness.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said Q1 net profit fell to 3.8 million francs

* Kuros Biosciences swung to a net profit of 6.23 million francs for 2015 after a net loss of 34 million in 2014 thanks to three extraordinary effects.

* Also Holding said net profit came in at 14.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, up from 11.9 million euros in the previous year.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG said five shareholders who conducted its IPO in 2006 will extend their shareholder agreement for another five years, to 2021

* Airopack Technology Group AG says reaches agreement with Resilux to take full ownership of Airolux

* Leclanche establishes its first North American subsidiary to capitalize on fast-growing U.S. and Canadian energy storage market

* Implenia’s local building construction units have received new orders worth 118 million Swiss francs in Zurich and Guemlingen, Berne, the company said on Monday evening.

* Bellevue Group has completed a capital raising programme, generating proceeds of 32.9 million francs, the asset manager said. Just under 3 million shares were placed.

*Ams AG said it expects revenues between 127 million and 134 million euros in the second quarter of 2016--impacted by the development of the dollar-euro exchange rate--after reporting revenues of 137.2 million euros on Monday.

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

