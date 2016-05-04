FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
#Private Equity
May 4, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank and six other lenders have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

Credit Suisse sold distressed credit assets to TSSP for $1.27 billion, resulting in an additional $100 million charge to be reflected in first-quarter results. {nASC08MIX]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Pargesa swung to a first-quarter net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs from a profit of 86.7 million a year earlier

* USI said it had decided to submit a conditional offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of London-based investment banking group RP&C International Inc in exchange for over 2.1 million shares in the company

* Altin AG said Eric Syz will be stepping down as director following company’s annual general meeting to be held on May 9

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
