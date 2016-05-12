Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7898 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.
First-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that created the world’s biggest cement maker.
Shares indicated down 1.3 percent
For more click
It posted a 28 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, a much smaller fall than analysts had forecast.
Shares indicated up 2.7 percent
First-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($6.90 billion), it said, well below market expectations.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected gross written premiums to fall 3.2 percent to 7.15 billion francs.
Shares indicated down 1.2 percent
* Syngenta AG launches new biological seed treatment
* Sunrise Communications Group AG posts Q1 net income of 7 million Swiss francs, keeps 2016 guidance
* Switzerland’s government on Wednesday settled on the final version of new too-big-to-fail (TBTF) rules, designed to protect the Swiss economy from a major banking collapse.
$1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom