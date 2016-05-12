FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
May 12, 2016

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7898 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

First-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that created the world’s biggest cement maker.

Shares indicated down 1.3 percent

For more click

ZURICH

It posted a 28 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit, a much smaller fall than analysts had forecast.

Shares indicated up 2.7 percent

SWISS LIFE

First-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($6.90 billion), it said, well below market expectations.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected gross written premiums to fall 3.2 percent to 7.15 billion francs.

Shares indicated down 1.2 percent

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta AG launches new biological seed treatment

* Sunrise Communications Group AG posts Q1 net income of 7 million Swiss francs, keeps 2016 guidance

ECONOMY

* Switzerland’s government on Wednesday settled on the final version of new too-big-to-fail (TBTF) rules, designed to protect the Swiss economy from a major banking collapse.

$1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
