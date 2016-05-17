Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,937 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the U.S. government panel that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina’s planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticide maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Separately, the first extension period of the public tender offer to buy Syngenta will commence on May 24 and end on July 18.

UBS

The Swiss bank’s Americas wealth unit is partnering with online financial advisor SigFig Wealth Management to develop technology and investment tools for the Swiss bank, UBS said on Monday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired Ray Raimondi, formerly of Barclays BARC.L, to lead its global mergers and acquisitions team for deals in the industrials sector, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

GAM

The Swiss group has agreed to buy British equity investment group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker is seeking to resolve a dispute with Colombia over the Latin American country’s intention to allow generic competition for leukaemia drug Glivec to cut prices for the drug even though it is still protected by a patent, the Tages-Anzeiger paper reported at the weekend.

Separately, the Novartis Foundation and its partners announced the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City Communities for Healthy Hearts Program, which it said is designed to improve health outcomes of adults with hypertension living in low-income households in urban Vietnam.

SONOVA

CEO Lukas Braunschweiler told Handelszeitung he was confident of getting German anti-trust approval for the acquisition AudioNova. “Even if the number of Sonova branches in Germany rises to 700 one can absolutely not speak of a dominant market position,” he was quoted as saying.

WATCHES

The head of luxury group LVMH’s Swiss watchmaking business hopes sales of the TAG Heuer brand, which includes “smartwatches” that connect to the Internet, will rise by at least a tenth this year, he told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

NOVIMMUNE

The idea of floating the Geneva-based biotech group has been shelved, the SonntagsZeitung quotes main shareholder Martin Ebner as saying in a weekend interview. “A listing is not an attractive option at the moment,” he said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization in the European Union for Uptravi (selexipag) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

* Geberit said its French subsidiary Allia has initiated an information and consultation process with the company’s central works council. The project consists of the review of strategic options for the Allia sites of La Villeneuve-au-Chêne and Digoin.

* Swiss private bank BSI is investigating employees and their dealings related to Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. EFG International AG recently agreed to buy BSI from Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA .

* Dufry said it had extended its agreement with Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo for the operation of duty-free and duty-paid retail spaces until 2032. It also extended its contract with RioGaleão for duty-free to 2023 and for its duty-paid business until 2021 at Tom Jobim International Airport.

* Emmi said it had entered into a merger with the cheese company Cowgirl Creamery Corporation and the associated Tomales Bay Foods, Inc., based in Petaluma, California .

* Orascom Development Holding AG said it expects to report a 17-20 percent decrease in its consolidated revenues for Q1 2016 compared to same period last year and expects a net loss in range of 26-28 million Swiss francs.

* Airopack Technology Group AG closes the acquisition of Resilux’s 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture.

* Burckhardt Compression completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co Ltd. as announced on March 11. Shenyang Yuanda is the leading reciprocating compressor manufacturer in China.

* Castle Alternative Invest AG announces buyback of own shares through the issuance of tradable put options for capital reduction.

* Altin AG said Alpine Select requests to convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for Altin AG for purpose of taking a decision with regards to a distribution of a special dividend.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the evaluation of sarizotan for the treatment of patients with Rett syndrome was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It expects to initiate the STARS (Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome) in the third quarter of 2016.

ECONOMY

* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0700 GMT

* Producer/import price data for April due at 0715 GMT