Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday it is splitting its pharmaceuticals division into two business units, one focused on cancer medicines and the second on other drugs, it said on Tuesday. It also said David Epstein, division head and chief executive of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will leave the company to “explore new challenges” during a period in which the company’s new heart failure drug got off to a sluggish start.

CREDIT SUISSE

Jefferies Group LLC hired five senior investment bankers from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its technology banking practice.

SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES

The Swiss textile machinery maker is cutting jobs and concentrating production at locations in Switzerland and Italy as it realigns units.

ACCU HOLDING

The Swiss holding company has canceled its ordinary capital increase and does not expect a successful execution to be feasible “in the near future” after several shareholders withdrew from the process.

SONOVA

The Swiss hearing aid maker that has been expanding its retail presence through takeovers said reported income after taxes fell to 345.8 million Swiss francs ($352.00 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that the company’s net profit would slip 2.8 percent to 350 million francs.

Syngenta

The deadline for shareholders to accept state-owned ChemChina’s $43 billion bid for the Swiss chemicals maker has been extended to allow for regulatory approvals, the company said late on Tuesday.

Dufry

Sales at the airport retailer that has been expanding by buying rivals including World Duty Free will grow organically between 3 percent and 4 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Julian Diaz told Swiss financial newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an article published online on Tuesday, adding “the situation has continually improved since the start of the year.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it posted net profit of 23 million Swiss francs ($23.41 million) in its financial year, with a cash dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per share.

*SE Swiss Estates said Udo Roessig now holds 66.68 percent of voting rights. [SEAN.BN>

ECONOMY