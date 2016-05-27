FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27
May 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Nestle Research and Imperial College London are establishing a new research partnership focusing on the science of nutrition, Nestle said. Nestle will invest 10 million Swiss francs over five years in the partnership which will focus on a number of areas including understanding the workings of gut bacteria.

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday its drug Gazyva showed superior progression-free survival compared to Mabthera/Rituxan in people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma in the pivotal phase III Gallium study that met is primary endpoint early.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Private bank Vontobel said on Friday it had entered the Italian market for leveraged products, successfully launching a range of certificates. The product offering would be widened in coming weeks, the company said.

ECONOMY

Swiss first-quarter non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

