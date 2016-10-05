FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent down at 8,208 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Roche breakthrough status to its anti-rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for giant cell arteritis (GCA). Giant cell arteritis is a chronic, potentially life-threatening autoimmune condition caused by inflammation of large and medium-sized arteries, most often in the head, but also in the aorta and its branches.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Daetwyler said on Tuesday it is investing more than 100 million Swiss francs ($102.04 million) in a new U.S. plant in Delaware manufacture elastomer components for injectable drug delivery systems. ($1 = 0.9800 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

