Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,857 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Sanofi is considering a bid for Swiss biotech company Actelion, rivalling an offer made by U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Actelion shares were seen opening 4 percent higher in premarket indications.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex Fund Management said its plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Dec. 30 to approve resolutions including changing the name of the company to LumX Group Limited, certain changes to the articles of association, and the reduction of the nominal value of the shares of the company from 1.00 francs to 0.10 francs to eliminate previous losses from the company's balance sheet.

* Swiss Life said Markus Leibundgut, currently CEO of Swiss Life Germany, will take over from Ivo Furrer as CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland on 1 April 2017.

* Schaffner said sales decreased by 8 percent in fiscal year 2015/16 to 185.6 million Swiss francs, from 201.8 million in 2014/15. It earned net profit for the period of 0.4 million francs, the company said, adding that developments in its key markets, the geopolitical environment and the situation in currency markets remain "demanding".

* Accu Holding said CFO Peter Schweighofer is to leave the company and Matthew Goddard is to leave the board of directors.

* AFG said it now holds a total of 97.53 percent of listed Looser shares after the expiration of the additional acceptance period for the public purchase and exchange offer by AFG for all publicly held registered shares in Looser on Nov. 30.

ECONOMY

* CPI data due at 0815 GMT