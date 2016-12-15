Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 15

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,140 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LONZA

The Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer said it is acquiring Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and other drug delivery systems, for $5.5 billion.

Shares were seen opening down 5.9 percent.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Starrag said recent business trends have compelled it to lower the full-year guidance it gave in July. The EBIT margin for 2016 as a whole is now projected to approximate the margin reported for the first six months of the year, the company said.

* Sika said it has agreed to acquire Rmax Operating, LLC, a U.S.-based producer of polyiso insulation products for complete building envelope solutions. Rmax generated sales in excess of $75 million in 2016, Sika said.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach announced the formation of a Joint Venture in China with Tsingshan Group. The JV company is 60 percent owned by Schmolz + Bickenbach and 40 percent by Tsingshan and will operate under the name Shanghai Xinzhen Precision Bar Co. Ltd. out of Shanghai, the company said.

* dormakaba Holding said it had submitted consolidated financial statements and a group management report for the 2015/2016 financial year to the German Federal Gazette, removing the obligation for the wholly-owned subsidiary dormakaba Holding GmbH + Co KGaA to produce particularly consolidated financial statements for its subgroup.

* 5EL SA said it was on Dec. 12 informed about a change in the shareholders' structure of the company. World Dynamic Fund Sicav plc has now sold its entire position of 14.46 percent of the shares in the company.

* Schaffner Holding said its board of directors has approved its agenda items for the company's annual general meeting on Jan. 12.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank gives it quarterly monetary policy update at 0830 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the SNB will keep its benchmark interest rate at its current record-low into 2018.

* The Swiss government on Thursday maintained its 2016 and 2017 economic growth forecast, while it now no longer expects price growth to return next year. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)