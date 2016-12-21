ZURICH Dec 21 Here are some of the main factors
that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended
until March 28 the date for reviewing the application for
multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. "The extension is the result of
the submission of additional data by Roche regarding the
commercial manufacturing process of Ocrevus, which required
additional time for FDA review. The extension is not related to
the efficacy or safety of Ocrevus," Roche said.
ACTELION
Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are making
progress, despite investors' fears that the Swiss biotech firm's
chief executive and founder might not want to sell, a person
with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
The source said Actelion had now reached a point where the
company needed to sign a deal and it could not call off
negotiations with the French drugmaker without triggering an
investor rebellion demanding the overthrow of its board.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Stanley Black & Decker Inc reaches agreement to
sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba
for $725 million in cash
* Airesis finalised the capital increase
representing 4.9 million new registered shares which will be
effectively listed on SIX exchange on Dec. 20. The number of
registered shares increases to just over 62 million
* SGS announces acquisition of Laagrima,
headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco. Laagrima offers testing
analysis for the food and hospitality markets in Morocco and
employs 28 people
* Implenia AG <IMPN.S:> wins new orders worth 65 million
Swiss francs in Norway
* Kuros Biosciences AG submits regulatory filing
seeking CE certification for Neuroseal
* An affiliate of Saudi group Al Faisaliah Group Holding Co
is offering 76 francs in cash for a minority stake of 100,000
shares of Zur Rose Group AG. Zur Rose said it would
not make a recommendation for investors
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)