Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

Vontobel

The Swiss bank on Tuesday evening clarified a statement from December 22 regarding talks with the U.S. justice department on whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

"The first sentence of that release was merely intended to make clear that, in 2013, the Bank and its lawyers determined that the Bank had not committed any offenses under US tax law and proactively engaged in discussions with the Department of Justice prior to the announcement of the U.S. Program," Vontobel said on Wednesday. "The Bank did not seek a nonprosecution agreement or apply for a non-target letter, and has received neither." [VONN.S}

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swiss SIX Exchange is suspending trading on shares of Accu Holding until further notice, beginning January 3, saying on Wednesday that Accu Holding was no longer capable of fulfilling the requirements to maintain the listing. "The resumption of trading will be announced in due time," SIX said.

* Norinvest Holding's request to delist from the SIX Exchange was approved. The shares will be delisted on April 28 with a par value of 1 Swiss franc ($0.9744) each.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator for November due at 0700 GMT