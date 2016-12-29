FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 29
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 29, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 8 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,237 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

Gategroup

Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup Holding, which was recently bought by China's HNA Group, said it was acquiring a 49.99 percent stake in Air France KLM's catering business Servair for an enterprise value of 237.5 million euros ($248.38 million).

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the sale of $850 million in bonds issued by Mozambique by Credit Suisse, Russia's VTB Group and BNP Paribas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said that, as of Jan. 1, Ursula Eberhardt will take the role of Head of Global Human Resources and join the Extended Management Committee.

* DKSH said that it has been appointed by Thai food supplement manufacturer Scotch Industrial Co. Ltd to exclusively market, sell and distribute the company's products across Thailand.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9562 euros Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.