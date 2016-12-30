FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 5:43 AM / 8 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,257 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to acquire the Swiss biotechnology company that would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Advertising company APG|SGA said it extended its outdoor advertising ties with the city of Belgrade.

* Alpine Select said it had completed its share buyback program for 17 Swiss francs ($16.63) per share.

* Sprint Investments reduced its stake in Galenica to 9.63 percent as of December 30, from 14.48 percent on Dec. 24 and 15.17 percent on Dec. 20, according to mandatory disclosures on Swiss bourse SIX's website.

ECONOMY

$1 = 1.0224 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.