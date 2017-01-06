Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8413 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Johnson & Johnson and Actelion have asked Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, without saying how it got the information.

For more news see

NOVARTIS

Novartis has agreed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics Inc to license two experimental treatments that aim to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with high levels of lipoproteins, the Swiss drugmaker said.

BALOISE, PAX ANLAGE

Insurer Baloise is to acquire a majority stake in Pax Anlage AG and to make a public takeover offer for the remaining shares in the real estate group at a price of 1,600 Swiss francs per share (subject to dilution effects).

"This transaction represents a further expansion of Baloise's real-estate portfolio and Baloise thereby invests up to 288 million francs of insurance assets in a secure and attractive asset class," it said.

Pax shares last closed at 1,430 francs.

UBS

The bank has appointed former Commerzbank executive Michael Bonacker as its new head of group strategy, the bank said.

For more news, click

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lucentis 0.5 mg for treating patients with myopic choroidal neovascularization, a complication of severe near-sightedness that can lead to blindness. Lucentis is the first FDA-approved anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy to treat mCNV in the U.S. This is the fifth FDA-approved indication for Lucentis since the medicine was launched in 2006, Roche unit Genentech said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Yoni Dagan will become chief technology officer as of February 11

Sika said it has received the appeal filed by Schenker-Winkler Holding against a court ruling which restricted SWH's voting rights.

ECONOMY