FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,442 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have proposed remedies to the European Union's competition watchdog to address concerns over their $43 billion merger agreement.

For more click

SIKA AG

The Swiss adhesives maker expects to boost sales by 6-8 percent this year, with operating profit growing even faster, as it opens six to eight new factories and three to four new national subsidiaries.

Sika AG said it boosted full-year 2016 revenue by 5.6 percent in local currencies to 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($5.68 billion). The company expects operating profit for the year of between 780 million francs and 800 million francs.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swiss financial market infrastructure group SIX said it named Romeo Lacher as chairman. Lacher has been serving as interim chairman.

* Evolva said it expects 2016 revenues to be about a third lower than were expected in August, or between 9 and 10 million francs. The Swiss company, which said it believes it has a "good financial position," expects its Eversweet product to launch in 2018.

* SGS said it was making available a new strain of influenza virus for use as a challenge agent in clinical trials. It is also making an acquisition of a small company in Australia.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it has concluded two contracts with existing Asian customers amounting to a combined contract volume of about 20 million Swiss francs.

* Burkhalter said it is to acquire Bieri Elektrotechnik AG based near Thun which has 20 employees and generates around 5.5 million Swiss francs in annual sales.

* LifeWatch announced its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR coagulation measurement.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in December from 3.3 percent in the month earlier.

* Swiss Treasury to top up 0.5 pct bond maturing 2058 ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.