Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 11

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,467 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant will be supplying process catalysts for ammonia synthesis to two Indonesian plants together with processing and licensing partner KBR, the Swiss group said.

* Sika said it is acquiring Bitbau Doerr, a waterproofing system manufacturer, which is headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria and In the past business year recorded sales of 50 million Swiss francs ($49.19 million).

* Galenica has acquired physicians wholesaler Pharmapool Ltd. The transaction was completed in early January for a total value of 27.9 million Swiss francs.

* Helvetia said it is launching its own venture fund for investments in start-ups at the beginning of 2017. Around 55 million francs will be invested in approximately 25 companies over the next few years, the company said.

* Newron partner Zambon has granted Seqirus exclusive rights to commercialise Parkinson's disease product Xadago, an add-on therapy licensed from Newron, in Australia and New Zealand.

* Investis Holding said it successfully completed the acquisition of Hauswartprofis.

* Gategroup said the SIX Exchange Regulation has granted it several temporary exemptions from the obligations for maintaining its listing.

* Kudelski said its cybersecurity division appointed Philippe Borloz as its vice president of sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

* Tecan appointed Klaus Lun head of its life sciences business.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Treasury announces yield from top up of 0.5 pct bond maturing 2058 ($1 = 1.0165 Swiss francs)