Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

In reaction to a Greek probe into bribery allegations, the drugmaker immediately initiated its own investigations, legal director Felix Ehrat told Schweiz am Sonntag. Until now, it had no knowledge of systematic violations in Greece, Novartis said, according to the paper.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute over whether companies that make copycat versions of biologic drugs must wait six months after winning federal approval to begin selling them. The justices will take up an appeal by Novartis of a 2015 federal appeals court decision that prevented the Swiss pharmaceutical company from selling its biosimilar version of California-based Amgen Inc's $1-billion-a-year Neupogen until six months after the Food and Drug Administration approved it.

ALLIANZ. ZURICH

The German insurer is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where it would look for big companies, Chief Executive Oliver Baete said in a newspaper interview. Baete was reticent about commenting on reports that Allianz is interested in Swiss rival Zurich, which is active in the U.S. market.

ROCHE

Eisai Co Ltd said it has agreed to acquire from Roche and its Chugai unit the rights to make and market in Japan insomnia treatment/anaesthesia induction agent flunitrazepam (Eisai product name: Silece, Chugai product name: Rohypnol). Chugai and Roche will get a one-time payment for the transfer, which takes effect in April.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said Stefano Spurio, head investment advisory for Geneva, Lugano, Monaco and the UK, will take over as head intermediaries western Switzerland, Monaco and Middle East as of Feb. 1.

* BB Biotech said it swung to a 2016 loss of around 802 million Swiss francs from a profit of 653 million a year before, according to preliminary unaudited consolidated results

* Private bank J. Safra Sarasin Group announced the completion of its acquisition of Credit Suisse's Monaco unit.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's economy minister said in an interview that he supported the Swiss National Bank and how it was carrying out its monetary policy although a euro-Swiss franc exchange rate of 1.15 would be welcome.

* Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.

"The rate hike in the United States is a positive sign and shows that the prospects for the U.S. economy have improved," Fritz Zurbruegg said. "For us, however, Europe is more important and the European Central Bank has not yet normalized its interest rate policy."

* Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told weekly Schweiz am Sonntag he would start a multi-billion-franc savings programme if voters reject next month a planned corporate tax reform. If the reforms could not be introduced as planned in 2019, "we would have to save for the next four to eight years", Maurer said. Several thousand jobs could be lost.

He also said that border controls will be tightened and border crossings in Ticino will be closed at night this year.