Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

ZURICH, Jan 31(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,312 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker posted weaker-than-expected net profit in 2016 and also proposed a dividend below expectations after slowing demand in emerging markets made underlying sales growth ease towards the end of the year.

RICHEMONT

The luxury good maker is replacing the heads of four of its brands as it counters weak demand for expensive watches and jewellery with a management overhaul, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

NOVARTIS

The company has broadened the indications for its Votubia drug, when the European Union approved its use to treat refractory partial-onset seizures in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it opened a sample preparation facility in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said its group profit rose to 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.71 million)in 2016 and raised its dividend to 11.50 francs per share.

* Myriad Group said its Chief Executive Stephen Dunford is stepping down from his position. Chairman Erik Hansen has been appointed executive chairman.

* Dufry said it has entered into a 10-year agreement with Ports of Jersey - Channel Islands - to continue to provide tax and duty free items under the World Duty Free brand in the airside departures lounge at Jersey Airport.

* Geberit said Regi Aalstad is to step down from the company's board of directors.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its board is nominating Elmar Schnee, Philipp Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, and Chief Executive Thomas Meier for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 4, 2017.

* Coltene Holding, a developer and producer of dental consumables, increased its net sales by 4.0 percent to 160.7 million Swiss francs in 2016 from 154.5 million francs in 2015.

* Emmi said Thomas Morf is to become the Group's Chief Marketing Officer and thus a member of Group Management as of mid-June 2017.

* Huegli Holding said its sales rose by 1.8 percent to 385.2 million Swiss francs.

* Meyer Burger Announced on Monday new conversion price for the 100 million Swiss francs ($100.51 million)convertible bond fixed at 0.98 Swiss francs.

* Accu Holding will have all of its listed registered shares delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange, the exchange said.

ECONOMY