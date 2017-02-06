ZURICH Feb 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,359 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Swiss newspaper
SonntagsZeitung he is eagerly anticipating results of a study of
his medicine Perjeta that will be critical for the Swiss
drugmaker's strategy for defending its breast cancer franchise
from cheaper copies from rivals. The Aphinity trial results are
due in the first quarter. "The next months will be decisive for
Roche's coming years," Schwan told the paper.
Roche said a subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin was
approved in Switzerland for the treatment of HER2-positive
breast cancer.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
The new head of UBS Switzerland, Martin Blessing, told Swiss
newspaper SonntagsZeitung that he expects interest rates across
Europe to remain low for the next 12-18 months. Consequently,
Blessing cast doubt on rival Credit Suisse's 2018 target of 2.3
billion Swiss francs ($2.32 billion) at its Swiss business,
saying that "to reach such a goal, the market environment would
have to change dramatically."
SWATCH
Chief Executive Nick Hayek told Swiss newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft that an IPO for the company's battery unit "won't be
coming for the next two years"" and only makes sense when it has
products on the market.
EMS CHEMIE
CEO Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, also an SVP politician,
forecast in an interview with Schweiz am Sonntag that her
company would invest an additional 10 million Swiss francs
($10.08 million)annually in research and development at Swiss
locations, should Switzerland's corporate tax reform pass voter
muster on Feb. 12. Should it fail, she said, the Swiss
speciality chemical maker would likely shift such investments
abroad.
RAIFFEISEN BANK
Chief Executive Patrik Gisel told Schweiz am Sonntag that
pressure is growing among banks to pass along costs due to the
Swiss National Bank's policy of negative interest but that it is
"at this time not on the table" for his bank.
"We have enough room to manoeuvre via our balance sheet and
our fees," Gisel told the newspaper, adding that there are signs
that interest rates could be raised rather than lowered.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel it has entered into a strategic
agreement that enables clients of Bank of Singapore to book
their assets in Switzerland.
* BFW liegenschaften ag said Beat Frischknecht,
member of the Board of Directors and CEO, has decided to step
down from the executive board, as of the end of March 2017. BFW
liegenschaften said it has appointed Reto Borner as successor in
the role of CEO and appointed Philipp Hafen as new CFO,
effective 1 April 2017. The company also posted a 2016 EBIT of
27.3 million francs (previous year 19.5 million) and net
earnings including changes in fair value of investment
properties and deferred taxes amounts to 18.2 million francs
(previous year CHF 10.2 million).
* Energiedienst Holding said 2016 net profit fell
from 39.3 million euros to 31.2 million and that its board of
directors proposes an unchanged dividend of 1.00 franc per share
at the annual general meeting.
* DKSH said 2016 profit after tax was 213 million
francs significantly above last year and that it is proposing an
ordinary dividend of 1.50 francs per share.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung the central bank's policy of negative
interest rates is vital in order to at least partly maintain the
historical interest rate differential between the franc and the
euro as well as other currencies.
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit
data at 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.9924 Swiss francs)
