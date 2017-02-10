ZURICH Feb 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,445 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
SWISSCOM
The Italian antitrust authority has opened a probe into
possible competition violations in the fibre optics agreement
between Swisscom's fast-growing Fastweb unit and Telecom Italia.
The joint venture "could reduce the intensity of competition" in
the broadband and ultrafast broadband sectors, the statement
said.
The authority said it had sent inspectors, along with
finance police, to both of the companies on Thursday to acquire
"elements needed for the investigation".
Fastweb said it was convinced the company had acted
correctly and pledged to cooperate with the investigation.
JULIUS BAER
The private bank said it had been served with a 306 million
euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two
clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that
is now being liquidated. Baer is contesting the claim and taking
what it called "further appropriate measures" to defend its
interests, it said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie said 2016 net sales rose 4.1 percent
and net operating income (EBIT) by 16.9 percent as it posted
record net sales, EBIT and net profit. It proposed raising its
ordinary dividend to 13.00 francs from 11.00 and paying an
extraordinary dividend of 4.00 francs per share. It forecast
2017 net sales and EBIT slightly above the previous year.
* Zuercher Kantonalbank says delivers record 2016
income of CHF 2.3 billion and increases group operating profit
to CHF 761 million
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says FY group profit
168.5 million Swiss francs (+ 0.2 pct)
* Swiss Re says completes public share buy-back
programme
* Mobimo Holding AG says 2016 profit up a
substantial 51.9 percent year-on-year to 159.4 million Swiss
francs
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to offer 50
million Swiss francs ($49.89 million) senior unsecured
convertible bonds due 2022 with possibility of an increase to 60
million francs
* Kudelski said technology from its Conax unit had
been selected by Indian pay-TV operator Triple Play to help
drive expansion in the triple-play arena.
* Clariant said it had expanded its partnership with
Lintech International LLC for Plastics and Rubber Pigment
Product lines in North America, in which Lintech will become the
sole regional distributor for certain products under Clariant
trade names.
* Varia US Properties AG said it has closed its
first three transactions after a capital increase in December.
Varia expects the full deployment of the net IPO proceeds by the
end of June.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)