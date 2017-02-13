ZURICH Feb 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,464 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
SWISS TAX REFORM
Voters on Sunday clearly rejected plans to overhaul the
corporate tax system, sending the government back to the drawing
board as it tries to abolish ultra-low tax rates for thousands
of multinational companies without triggering a mass exodus.
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's second-biggest bank is sticking to plans to
float a minority stake in its Swiss business this year and will
reiterate this when it reported results on Tuesday, the
Sonntagszeitung paper reported without citing the source of its
information
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Switzerland's Competition Commission will conduct an
in-depth review of the planned merger of Ticketcorner AG and
Starticket AG given indications the deal could create or
strengthen a dominant market position, the watchdog said.
Ticketcorner is owned by the CTS-EVENTIM group and the
Ringier group, while Tamedia AG owns Starticket. The
ticketing agencies intend to join forces in offering services.
* Comet Holding AG FY 2016 sales grow 18 pct to
332.4 million Swiss francs, record-high net income of 27.3
million francs (2015: 17.1 million francs)
* Feintool International Holding AG takes over
forming plant in China
* Implenia AG wins infrastructure contract in
Norway worth around 319 million Norwegian crowns ($38 million)
* Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S) and LegoChem biosciences enter
research collaboration on antibody drug conjugate
* Actelion has concluded its share repurchase
programme, which it had suspended on Nov. 30 last year.
* Activist fund Veraison confirmed it had sold its stake in
loss-making derivatives specialist Leonteq
Newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag said Leonteq supervisory board
member Lukas Ruflin had increased his stake to 7.5 percent from
6.5, citing a spokesman
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit
data at 0900 GMT
