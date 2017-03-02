Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,645 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said. Roche hopes the important trial outcome will help shield its oncology franchise from cheaper copies.

Shares indicated 4 percent higher

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Posts better-than-expected core earnings during its fourth quarter which helped the world's biggest cement maker reach of its main annual targets.

LafargeHolcim said an internal investigation had revealed its cement plant in Syria had unacceptably provided funding to armed groups in the war-torn country.

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing company reported better-than-expected earnings during its fourth quarter and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.

CREDIT SUISSE

Will transfer its Swiss asset management business to a new entity due to begin operations under its own license at the end of March

NOVARTIS

South Korea fined the Swiss drugmaker 200 million won ($174,936.80) for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs, its drug ministry said on Thursday.

UBS

A U.S. federal judge in Houston has thrown out a lawsuit accusing UBS Group AG of hiding fraud by its client Enron Corp from retail customers, a decision that may end a 15-year legal battle stemming from the energy company's December 2001 bankruptcy.

AUTONEUM

Income data from 2,400 employees was stolen from the U.S. arm of the Swiss car parts maker.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia 2016 EBIT dropped 13.1 pct

* Bobst Group SA sales rise 8.7 percent to 1.447 billion Swiss francs

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said, according to its bylaws, the State Council has named Gilbert Probst to head its board of directors due to Jean-Pierre Roth's mandate ending.

* Meyer Burger said it is discontinuing wire production for diamond wire in Colorado Springs.

* Two members of Goldbach Group's board of directors, Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle, have informed the group they plan to step down at its annual general meeting on April 6. The board will propose the positions be left open for the moment.

ECONOMY

* Fourth-quarter GDP due at 0645

* Swiss retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)