Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

China's Commerce Ministry has not received an application from ChemChina seeking approval for its planned $43 billion takeover of the Swiss chemical maker, Gao Hucheng, who is retiring as commerce minister, said on Monday. The government will only start the process of considering any application from ChemChina after regulatory steps in other countries are complete, he said on the sidelines of China's annual parliament meeting.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank earned 1.52 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) in 2016 from banks paying negative interest rates, it said on Monday, up from 1.16 billion francs in 2015.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is examining ways to call off a planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Swiss business, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing three sources.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

UBS and Credit Suisse have cut bonuses for middle managers in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing comments from Stephan Surber, executive director at Page Executive, a recruitment firm.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's largest cement maker's policy of having seven board members from Lafarge and seven from Holcim has served its purpose and the number of directors could now be reduced from 14, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported, citing sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis's Sandoz generics division said its proposed biosimilar adalimumab demonstrated equivalent efficacy to the reference medicine, Humira. The Swiss drugmaker said separately that almost all psoriasis patients rapidly regained skin clearance following a relapse during a treatment pause from its drug Cosentyx, after restarting treatment.

* Orascom said Ashraf Nessim has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and an executive management member after having served in this function on an interim basis since May 2016.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 2016 revenue rose 2.4 percent to 1.01 billion francs. Profit excluding one-off effects rose 11.2 percent to 239.5 million francs.

* Alpiq said its 2016 net income excluding one-offs was 115 million francs. EBITDA before exceptional items fell by half to 395 million francs, hurt by low wholesale prices and unscheduled downtime at the Leibstadt nuclear power plant.

* VZ Holding AG said 2016 revenues grew 4.2 percent to 235.9 million francs, while profit of 84.1 million francs was in line with 2015.

* Meyer Burger Chief Executive Hans Braendle told Finanz und Wirtschaft the company is on the right track in terms of structural costs but additional measures are required and the company is reviewing its portfolio.

* BKW said it has completed the acquisition of Assmann Beraten + Planen, a general planner and project manager.

* WISeKey said it has agreed with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to issue up to 342,857 new registered shares as a settlement of the 1.2 million francs cash fee due to GEM under the agreement of Jan. 19, 2016.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank sees increasing political risks around the world but has the tools it needs to deal with their potential impact on the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0900 GMT.