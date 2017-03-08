FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8
March 8, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,627 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The Swiss food group plans to close its 138-year-old plant in Linz, Austria, by March 2018, it said on Tuesday, citing falling demand and changing consumer trends.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche SA said it has received certifications for its LTO battery cells' compliance with latest Chinese standards, a pre-requisite for sales in the country.

* Charles Voegele said it has postponed its annual shareholders meeting from April 20 to a later, still-to-be-determined, date amid its sale to Italy's Sempione, which filed a claim regarding cancellation of outstanding Voegele shares.

* Norinvest said Cedric Anker has been named Banque Cramer & Cie's new chief executive officer.

* Dormakaba Holding said its first half net profit rose to 95.8 million Swiss francs ($94.51 million)from 67.1 million francs a year earlier.

* Kardex said its full year profit increased by 8.1 percent to 30.8 million euros.

* Bossard Holding said its full year earnings before interest increased by 11.6 percent to 78.5 million Swiss francs and net income rose 14.6 percent to 62.4 million francs.

* Banque Cantonale Du Valais said its net profit increased by 1.3 percent to 57.5 million Swiss francs.

* Lifewatch said federal claims in the Qui Tam case which was brought, in part, on behalf of Federal Government Payors, Medicare, Tricare And Veterans Administration have been dismissed with prejudice.

* Gurit said it currently estimates the company will continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2017 after posting FY2016 net sales of 352 million Swiss francs ($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3 percent versus 2015.

* Feintool said its net profit for 2016 rose to 32.1 million Swiss francs from 20.1 million francs a year earlier, and said it was proposing lifting its dividend by a third to 2 francs per share.

* Daetwyler said former Chief Executive Paul Haelg has been elected chairman of the company, succeeding Ulrich Graf.

*

ECONOMY

Swiss CPI due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

