Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,694 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.

For more news, click on

JULIUS BAER

Chief Executive Boris Collardi received 6.49 million Swiss francs ($6.52 million) in total compensation for 2016, the Swiss private bank said in its annual report. This was up from 6.16 million francs in 2015.

SWISS RE

Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought. This tailor-made approach is part of Swiss Re's response to fierce competition in the reinsurance industry, where companies are being forced to find new ways to make money as their traditional model of clubbing together to backstop risks generates increasingly slim returns.

For more click on

UBS

French magistrates are expected early this week to order a trial in a tax case involving Swiss bank UBS and a French subsidiary, a judicial source said on Sunday, after negotiations with investigators failed to produce a settlement.

For more click on

ABB

After incidents in South Korea, Britain and Turkey, CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft the group needs to step up controls. Of the fraud case in South Korea, Spiesshofer said: "I can't currently comment on the case in South Korea, since an investigation is ongoing. We're working to enforce our zero-tolerance policy. We immediately implemented an intensive investigation in South Korea and brought in external help, in order to assess the situation completely neutrally. We take such cases very seriously."

For more news, click on

LONZA

In an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft, CEO Richard Ridinger said the group's Capsugel acquisition will generate returns exceeding its capital costs. The group will communicate new targets latest by August and doesn't plan any divestments over the next years, he said.

For more news, click on

SWISS BANKS

Peru is moving closer to recovering up to $50 million linked to corrupt arms deals involving ex-president Alberto Fujimori, according to a Swiss-based group assisting its efforts. It said about a third of that sum could be returned in the coming months, starting as early as April, once courts in Switzerland and Luxembourg resolve disputes over frozen bank accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Heart valve maker Symetis (IPO-SYMS.S) launches capital increase of up to 64.1 million euros ($69 million)

* Straumann says Patrick Kok-Kien Loh is to join in mid-May as Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, taking over from Alexander Ochsner, who will assume a new role within the Group as Executive Vice President Global People Management & Development.

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG said FY collected property income increased to 52.4 million Swiss francs (2015 business year: 51.2 million francs) and earnings before taxes and revaluation to 30.7 million francs (2015: 28.3 million francs)

* Meyer Burger said it was awarded a further contract for around 15 million Swiss francs from an existing customer for MB PERC cell upgrade technology.

* LifeWatch reported an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million for 2016 from revenue of $113.8 million.

* Pargesa Holding said it will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 francs per bearer share and 0.244 francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 percent on the year earlier period.

* Bank am Bellevue said it is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to published data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)