ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,580 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS STOCKS
Deutsche Bank's European equity strategists on Thursday said
they had "overweight" positions on the UK and Switzerland and
"underweight" positions on Germany and France, with political
risks one of the negative factors for the French market.
SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's financial watchdog is looking into a report
that dozens of Swiss banks may have helped launder more than
$600 million from Russia in a global scheme dubbed "Laundromat".
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis' eye care business Alcon received U.S.
FDA approval for new AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5 Multifocal Toric IOL
with ACTIVEFOCUS(TM) design for uncompromised distance vision
and presbyopia correction.
* Baloise Holding said it will propose a dividend
of 5.20 Swiss francs per share after 2016 profit to shareholders
rose 4.4 percent to 534.8 million francs.
* Bank Coop said Basler Kantonalbank raise
its stake in the company to 75.8 percent and that it will change
its name to Bank Cler.
* Metall Zug Group posted a financial result of
10.3 million Swiss francs for 2016 and said it will propose a
dividend of 7.00 francs gross per type A registered share and
70.00 francs gross per type B registered share. The company
expects 2017 operating income to be in line with that of the
previous year, assuming that the operating conditions remain
unchanged.
* Givaudan said Joe Fabbri, head of global
environment, health and safety (EHS), and sustainability, to
retire from the executive committee. Simon Halle-Smith, head of
global human resources, becomes responsible for EHS. Willem
Mutsaerts, head of global procurement, becomes responsible for
sustainability.
* SHL Telemedicine said Chairman of the Board of
Directors Uzi Blumensohn has stepped with immediate effect,
while the board has also accepted the resignation of Ehud Ben
Yair, SHL’s CFO. The Board of Directors will convene to appoint
a new Chairman and SHL will initiate the process to search a new
CFO, the company said.
* Warteck Invest said full-year group profit of
15.1 million Swiss francs exceeded the previous year's result by
3.5 percent.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank bought 67.1 billion Swiss francs
($67.6 billion) worth of foreign currencies in 2016 in an effort
to fight the appreciation of the safe-haven franc, the central
bank disclosed in its annual report.
* SNB Board Member Andrea Maechler gives speech on "The SNB
investment policy and its peculiarities" at 1700 GMT.
