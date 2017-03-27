Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

ZURICH, March 27(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,570 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GALENICA

Galenica GALN.S expects to raise up to 1.68 billion Swiss francs ($1.70 billion) when it floats its Sante pharmacy business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

TURKEY

The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's ambassador in Ankara on Sunday over a protest in Bern that it said was organised by supporters of terrorist groups and targeted President Tayyip Erdogan, ministry sources said. On Saturday several thousand people, including Kurdish protesters, joined a rally in the Swiss capital calling for a 'No' vote in Turkey's April 16 referendum that could give sweeping powers to Erdogan under a constitutional overhaul.

BRAZIL

Switzerland has extended a ban on Brazilian meat to 21 processing plants from four as part of Europe-wide safety measures, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cover-more Group Ltd said shareholders voted in favour of arrangement under which Zurich Insurance Company Ltd via unit will acquire all of shares on issue in Cover-More

* Cham Paper Group Holding AG says FY net profit 8.6 million Francs (previous year: 0.5 million francs), to increase dividend from 3 francs to 4 francs per share

* LVMH's watch business head expects the business to improve in the second half of the year the latest, Jean-Claude Biver told the Tages Anzeiger paper. In an interview published on Saturday, he said he was very optimistic for the next years.

* Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said the situation in China, one of the world's biggest markets for luxury watches and jewellery, has normalised with growth in all segments, the newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.

* Coltene, a developer and producer of dental consumables, said it has bought the business and the assets of Diatech for an undisclosed sum.

* Airopack Technology said fiscal year net result of the group amounted to a loss of 42.3 mln euros.

* Utility BKW is interested in participating in the planned expansion of the Polavaram dam in India, Sonntagszeitung reported. "We aim to support planning and monitoring of the construction," a BKW spokesman told the paper.

* BKW AG says Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG

* Meyer Burger cannot deliver solar cell production facilities worth 67 million euros to a Turkish company in the first quarter as planned because the customer did not manage yet to secure financing, Sonntagszeitung reported.

* Aevis Victoria SA FY total revenues grew by 2.9% to 592.6 million Swiss francs and net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million francs)

* Lifewatch AG says now operational in Turkey

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit data at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)