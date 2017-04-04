FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4
April 4, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,651 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

The engineering group is buying Austria's Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik for an undisclosed sum, beefing up its presence in the automation products used in the plastic, food and automotive industries.

Shares indicated 0.4 percent higher

For more news see

BANKS

Over the first three months of 2017, turnover on the trading platforms of SIX Swiss Exchange rose 6.0 percent year on year to 371.7 billion Swiss francs, the bourse operator said. Last year's trading was spread over more transactions, which is why the corresponding figure for this year of 12,861,385 is 7.8 percent lower than last year's total.

Trading turnover was 143.1 billion in March alone, the highest monthly total so far this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Peach Property Group AG resolves capital increase; Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes new anchor investor with 7.8 pct shares

* BKW AG reviews sale of Italian distribution business

* Vectura Group Plc says Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, U.S. licensee of group's partner Novartis AG, launched Utibron Neohaler in U.S.

* Moody's assigns B2 rating to Schmolz+Bickenbach's new senior secured notes due 2022

* Orascom Development Holding AG sees FY 2016 total revenues in range of 235-240 million Swiss francs, expects net loss attributable to shareholders in range of 195-205 million francs for 2016

* Valartis Group AG divests minority participation in algeria; closing of the contract expected for end Q2; FY group loss 38.1 million Swiss francs

* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and Stadler Rail AG have concluded a building rights agreement for a site in St. Margrethen

* Aventron AG improved its FY net revenues by 100 percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

0 : 0
