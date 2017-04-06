ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
GALENICA SANTE
Galenica priced the initial public offering of its
Sante unit at 39 Swiss francs per share, the top end its range,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
NESTLE
The Swiss maker of Kitkat bars and Nescafe coffee holds its
annual general meeting.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it will exercise an option to
in-license ECF843, a recombinant form of human lubricin from
Lubris LLC, for ophthalmic indications worldwide (outside
Europe).
* The new research and development company being spun out of
Actelion, to be called Idorsia and led by Actelion
founder Jean-Paul Clozel, aims to have two to three applications
ready for market in five years, Clozel told the Neue Zuercher
Zeitung.
* EFG International said the current members of the
board of directors will all stand for re-election for another
one-year term at the upcoming annual general meeting except
Erwin Caduff, who decided not to stand for re-election.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica announced the presentation
of preclinical data on the anti-tumor activity of its clinical
oncology drug candidate BAL101553 as a late-breaking abstract at
the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer
Research (AACR) in Washington DC, April 1-5.
* Molecular Partners reported changes in its
ownership based on disclosure notifications The company said
three investors crossed the following thresholds on April 5:
Index Ventures Funds fell below 10 percent to 8.18 percent;
Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds, below 10 percent to 7.82
percent, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, below 5 percent to
4.25 percent. Private investors acquired shares from venture
capitalist investors in secondary block trades, the company
said.
* Rieter said it will open on April 6 a service
branch in Kahramanmaraş to support its customers in the south
east of Turkey.
* Kuehne + Nagel in Poland signed a new agreement
for contract logistics management with Bosch Thermotechnology.
* Dufry said it had signed an agreement with Grupo
Pullmantur to operate all gift shops onboard their fleet until
2022 and that it is consolidating its position at Mexico City
airport with a new duty-free shop.
* Airopack Technology said its board of directors
will propose to the annual general meeting to elect Christophe
Villemin as a new member of the board.
ECONOMY
* CPI data for March due at 0715 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)