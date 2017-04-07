Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,621 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

GALENICA SANTE

Galenica Sante set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised nearly $2 biilion in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.

The shares make their market debut on Friday.

ABB

The power group won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie Holding AG Q1 net sales increased 5.8 percent compared to previous year to reach 533 million Swiss francs

* Bell AG is taking over production plants of the Spanish ham and charcuterie specialist Nobleza Ibérica

* Plazza Immobilien Ag FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* New Venturetec said it expects a loss in the range of $600,000 to $1 million or 12 cents to 20 cents per share for the first half of the fiscal year 2016/17.

* BFW Liegenschaften completed its share buyback

ECONOMY

Swiss headline jobless rate falls to 3.4 percent in March (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)