Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 9,018 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

Ubs, Credit Suisse

A U.S. judge said investors may pursue part of their nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said 11 of the banks, including Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, must defend against claims that from 2013 to 2016 they boycotted three upstart electronic platforms for swaps trading, hoping to destroy them. The remaining bank defendants include Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG.

Swiss National Bank

Switzerland's central bank on Monday reported a net profit of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) for the first half of 2017 as big foreign exchange losses weighed on earnings from its foreign investments.

The Swiss National Bank also published allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves at the end of the second quarter.

Company Statements

* Dufry posted net earnings to equity holders of -24.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2017​ and said it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its North American business. Proceeds from an IPO would be used initially to reduce leverage allowing Dufry to reach its target leverage ahead of time, the company said.

* Emmi said is selling its 24 percent stake in Italian fresh cheese specialist Venchiaredo S.p.A., which generates sales of approximately 20 million euros. The transaction has no significant impact on EBIT or net profit, Emmi said.

* Kuros Biosciences said the over-allotment option granted to Zuercher Kantonalbank in connection with the capital increase has been exercised in full on July 28.

* Romande Energie said it has acquired a wind farm comprising three turbines situated in Pluzunet. The annual output can cover the power demand of more than 3,000 households, the company said.

* The SIX Exchange Regulation said it has reached an agreement with SHL Telemedicine in connection with a breach of the accounting standards (IFRS) in the 2015 annual financial statements. As part of the agreement, the company has committed itself to correct the errors, to adjust the disclosures in the 2016 annual financial statements and to make a payment of 15,000 francs to the IFRS-Foundation, SIX said.

Economy