4 minutes ago
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3
August 3, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 4 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 3

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

Gam

Swiss money manger GAM Holding, which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

For more click

Company Statements

* Roche said the FDA granted priority review for its drug Alecensa as a first-line treatment for people with a specific kind of lung cancer. A decision is due by Nov. 30.

* Bucher Industries said the group expects an improvement in business performance this year compared to 2016, as divisions including agricultural equipment see a pick-up.

* Belimo said first-half profit rose slightly to 38.4 million francs, up from 37.8 million francs in the same period a year ago.

* LEM said first-quarter profit rose 23 percent to 13.3 million francs.

* Actelion follow-on Idorsia said its first-half operating loss was 11 million francs.

* Wisekey said it amended its definitive facility agreement to increase total funds to $45 million from $25 million, with the proceeds slated to help expand business in the U.S. and open offices in Silicon Valley.

* Sunrise said it has begun a partnership with Sky to boost its digital TV sports offering.‍​

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

