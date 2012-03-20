Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open little changed on Tuesday, with little impetus from abroad as global share markets continues to consolidate after their recent strong rally to multi-month peaks.

Swiss stock market futures were down 9 points at 6,221 points at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

DKSH

Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicated range on Tu esday, m aking it one of the first sizeable European listing since the middle of last year.

For more, click on

ROCHE

The first generic versions of Roche’s bone-strengthening drug Boniva have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said group profit for 2011 rose to 33.3 million Swiss francs from 23.2 million, thanks to growth in Asia.

* Kuoni also said Jae Hyun Lee und Adrianus Nuehn had been proposed as new candidates for the board.

* Kuros and Synthes, Inc. Announce License and Development Agreement

* Swiss Life publishes Annual Report 2011

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks