Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open little changed on Tuesday, with little impetus from abroad as global share markets continues to consolidate after their recent strong rally to multi-month peaks.
Swiss stock market futures were down 9 points at 6,221 points at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicated range on Tu esday, m aking it one of the first sizeable European listing since the middle of last year.
The first generic versions of Roche’s bone-strengthening drug Boniva have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
* Kuoni said group profit for 2011 rose to 33.3 million Swiss francs from 23.2 million, thanks to growth in Asia.
* Kuoni also said Jae Hyun Lee und Adrianus Nuehn had been proposed as new candidates for the board.
* Kuros and Synthes, Inc. Announce License and Development Agreement
* Swiss Life publishes Annual Report 2011
* Swiss industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.
