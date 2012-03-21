FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21
#Consumer Electronics
March 21, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 6 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NESTLE

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two patents for Nestle’s unit Prometheus on a method for monitoring a patient’s blood to determine the best dosage for a drug, a decision that may affect the profitability of personalized medicine.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner Group expects consolidated net sales in the first half of 2011/12 to be between 15 percent and 20 percent lower than the figure for the first half of 2010/11.

* Schindler will supply 25 elevators for a new residential complex in Mumbai, including mobility solutions for a 450-meter building called ‘World One,’ planned to be the world’s highest residential tower.

* Long-standing member of the Board of Directors at AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG, Arthur Loepfe, will not be standing for re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2012.

ECONOMY

