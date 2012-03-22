Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

BANKS

Switzerland and Germany are close to clinching a revised withholding tax deal after Swiss officials gave in to some demands, Swiss weekly Handelszeitung wrote in an advance print on Wednesday.

PETROPLUS

The holding and marketing arms of insolvent oil refiner Petroplus have applied to a Swiss court for a six-month debt moratorium to extend protection from creditors as the company seeks to restructure debt, its administrator said on Wednesday.

TRANSOCEAN

A Brazilian federal prosecutor filed criminal charges on Wednesday against Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean for a November oil spill.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said net sales rose by 59 percent to 1.315 billion Swiss francs in 2011, but said it was cautious for 2012 given the continuing challenging market situation in photovoltaics.

* Addex reports positive top line phase IIa data for Dipraglurant in parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID)

ECONOMY

* Trade data for February is due at 0700 GMT

* SNB Board Member Jean-Pierre Danthine is due to speak at the SNB’s annual money market event at 1700 GMT.

