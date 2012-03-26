Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is expected to extend its $5.7 billion cash bid once again for U.S. gene decoder Illumina on Monday.
For more, click on:
Swiss bank UBS has named Matthew Odgers as head of its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) investment banking department, a source familiar with the matter said.
For more, click on:
* Weatherford International Said it had appointed John H. Briscoe as new CFO.
* bfw liegenschaften said Franz Jaeger, chairman of the board of directors since 2007, will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in April.
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks