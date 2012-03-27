Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are set to open firmer on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe and tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still required to support the economy.

Swiss stock futures traded up 28 points at 6,202 points by 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

Holcim has launched the placement of 5 million treasury shares, the Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday. This corresponds to around 1.5 percent of outstanding share capital. The transaction is expected to take place on or around March 30. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK

Liechtensteinische Landesbank said on Tuesday profits for 2011 tumbled 86 percent from a year earlier as lower client activity dragged on fee and commission income and a big loan writedown whacked the company’s bottom line.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inficon has published the agenda items for its annual general meeting.

* The Board of Directors of Romande Energie Holding SA has appointed Christian Frere as head of the new Energy Business Unit, with effect from 1 July 2012. He will also join the Executive Board.

* Implenia wins another Gotthard contract.

* Gurit announces new supply contract in Automotive from existing prestigious OEM.

* Gottex announces its full-year results

* SIX expanded its international business volume and position in important markets in the 2011 business year.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.87 points in February from a revised 0.93 points in January, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

* Swiss economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told Swiss television programme Eco on Monday evening that the purchasing power parity of the Swiss franc versus the euro is between 1.35 and 1.40 francs per euro, adding he would be happy to see the franc trading at this level.

