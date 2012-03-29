Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with other European exchanges which are set to track losses in the United States and Asia as concerns about weak global economic growth hit markets.

Swiss stock futures pointed to a weak open, trading 20 points lower at 6,126 points at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has hiked its cash bid offer for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina by 15 percent to $51.00 a share in a bid to win over shareholders ahead of Illumina’s annual general meeting next month.

For related news, click on

NOVARTIS < NOVN.VX >

Novartis is teaming up with U.S. scientific research centre the Broad Institute to catalogue the genetic and molecular profiles of nearly 1,000 cancer cell lines, a move that could pave the way for more targeted treatment for cancer patients.

For related news, click on

NOBEL BIOCARE

U.S. investment firm Silchester has increased its stake in Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare to 8 percent, the Handelszeitung newspaper reports, citing unnamed sources, although Nobel chairman Rolf Watter says there are no signs that anybody is planning a takeover.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS published its agenda for the annual general meeting.

* The Kardex Group is recovering from the economic downturn in 2009 and 2010 and operating profitably once again.

* Repower publishes annual results

* Elma Electronic 2011 net income rose by 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.8 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks