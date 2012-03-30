Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are poised to open slightly higher on Friday, mirroring other European bourses, as investors wait to see whether euro zone finance ministers agree to boost the bloc’s bailout power at a meeting in Copenhagen.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 26 points at 6,098 points, according to Swiss futures index

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Roche said patients with an aggressive type of breast cancer lived longer after taking an experimental “armed antibody” drug without the disease worsening than patients taking a combination of GlaxoSmithKline drug Tykerb and Roche’s Xeloda.

For more, click on:

TRANSOCEAN

Oil driller Transocean has committed “serious violations” of maintenance and safety rules in Norwegian waters, regulatory officials said on Thursday, two years after a Transocean rig blew up in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more, click on:

BANKS

A state premier from Germany’s main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SPD), signaled on Thursday a revised deal with Switzerland on how to tax secret offshore accounts could soon be finalised.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom said group turnover halved in 2011 to 256.1 million Swiss francs, hit by political uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa region and extraordinary transactions.

* Cicor said it had recently secured large orders.

* Zurich Financial Services’ Ordinary General Meeting approved a dividend of 17 Swiss francs the election of Josef Ackermann as new Chairman.

* Perfect Holding AG posted a net operating profit of 0.5 million Swiss francs in 2011.

* Crealogix said sales fell 10 percent in the first half of 2011/2012 to 25.3 million Swiss francs.

* Dottikon ES Holding AG has founded the U.S. corporation DOTTIKON ES AMERICA, Inc. by April 1, 2012, to meet the increasing requirements of business development in the USA.

* PubliGroupe signed a joint-venture agreement with demand-side platform (DSP) provider MediaMath.

ECONOMY

* The leading KOF economic barometer is due at 0700 GMT (0900 local time)

RESEARCH

* HSBC raises Meyer Burger to neutral from underweight; cuts price target to 15 Swiss francs from 17 Swiss francs.

* HSBC raises Holcim price target to 56 Swiss francs from 46 Swiss francs; rating underweight.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks