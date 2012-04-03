Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS AG named several executives to senior positions in the United States and Europe, in the latest move by the Swiss bank to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and departures by scores of bankers in recent years.
Illumina Inc said on Monday that its board unanimously rejected Roche Holding’s increased offer to buy the genetic sequencing company for $51 per share, or about $6.7 billion, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.
Several interested parties have submitted offers for insolvent refiner Petroplus’ Ingolstadt plant in Germany, a spokesman for the refinery’s administrator said.
Fidelity Investments and ABB Inc violated federal law by causing ABB employees and retirees to pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan, a U.S. judge has ruled.
*COMET Group: Stefan Moll appointed Head of X-Ray Systems
